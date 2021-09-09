RSVLTS Gets Spooky With New Universal Monsters Collection

September is finally here, and that means it is that time of the year for pumpkins, skeletons, and the beautiful Fall weather. Of course, the big payoff of the season is Halloween, and RSVLTS is preparing for the main event with a full month of haunting collabs. Their latest drop pays tribute to the monster that started it all and changed the movie genre with the classic and iconic Universal Monsters. Some heavy-hitter Halloween icons live in this realm with Frankenstein's Monster, Bride of Frankenstein, Wolfman, Invisible Man, Dracula, The Mummy, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. Each one terrified audiences when they hit the silver screen, and now they can terrify your wardrobe with two incredibly spooky button-up designs.

Awaking from the crypt first is the RSVLTS Monster Mashup that captures all Universal Monster movie posters in one place. This mashup is loaded with Dracula, the Mummy, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and more with an eerie black and white design. We then get a lot more modern with our next RSLVTS design that shows off the artistic style of some of your favorite Universal Monster heads. A green element is used throughout the shirt's design which only enhances each character model and will make you easily a hit at any spooky festivity.

RSVLTS is an incredible company that releases some truly remarkable shirts that are stylish, comfy, and packed with just the right amount of nerdy detail. Halloween is a year-round celebration, and these shirts will be a blast to wear any time of the year and today will be the day to kick off that event. Universal Monster is a highly popular and beloved franchise making these shirts wonderful addition to add to any fan's collection or wardrobe. The RSVLTS x Universal Monsters shirts are set to go live on their site right here at 4 PM EST for the standard price of $65 but are so worth every penny.