GI Joe Classified SDCC 2023 Preview Night Booth Pics

Yo Joe! We took a bunch of pics at the SDCC 2023 Habro booth of the upcoming GI Joe Classified figures on display for Preview Night.

SDCC 2023 kicked off with preview night last night, and while running around, we stopped by the Hasbro booth to check in on an old friend, GI Joe. The Classified series has crossed that line into being one of the company's timers, one that is pulling in new Joes and old ones into the hobby. The team over there has done an exceptional job, and their victory lap has been well earned, with the HasLab Dragonfly ending yesterday fully funded and with all tiers unlocked. They had the model for it at their booth, as well as the final product of their previous HasLab, the HISS. Upcoming figures were also on display, and you can see it all below.

SDCC 2023 Becomes A GI Joe Convention

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe. tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch (150 mm) scale with premium deco and detailing."

The booth had so much great stuff in it, but those two HasLab's in there are so next level that they take your breath away when you see them. I also really like that Transformers crossover with the Dreadnoks and Soundwave, and the SDCC exclusive of GI Joe Chuckles is next level from packaging to the figure itself. What else will the team bring us at the panel Saturday and throughout the week? Who knows, but you can bet us collectors are chomping at the bit to find out.

