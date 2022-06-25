Shang-Chi Wield the Ten Rings with Iron Studios Newest Statue

It almost seems like the focus of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shifted. To be fair though, it is hard to go from a climactic event like Endgame and refocus the MCU's agenda. However, we did get some pretty sweet movies at the beginning, like Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It was nice to see a new hero get introduced and let it up to the MCU to give new popularity to a previously unpopular character. Simu Liu knocked this character out of the park with some sweet mortal arts skills, awesome enemies, and a dragon! Iron Studios is bringing back Shang-Chi as they debut one of their next Marvel 1/10 Art Scale statues.

Capturing one of the film's final fights, Iron Studios showcases Shang-Chi wielding the power of the Ten Rings. The mystical creature Morris makes an appearance as well with the new hero wearing his new outfit. Iron Studios crafted this statue perfectly with a great likeness to Simu Liu and a fun design to show off his newly acquired power. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings BDS Art Scale 1/10 from Iron Studios is priced at $159.99. He is set to release in Q2 2023, and pre-orders are live and located right here.

"Son of Xu Wenwu, the founder of the Ten Rings, a criminal and terrorist organization active since the Middle Ages, Shang-Chi was prepared in a brutal training regimen since his childhood, which transformed him into one of the world's most efficient martial fighters. However, after a revenge mission, he chose to leave the Ten Rings, disconnecting himself from his past and his family."

"Keeping himself hidden with a peaceful life in the U.S., destiny once again put him in confrontation with his father, obliging him to ally with his sister to stop Xu Wenwu, attracted by the voice of his deceased wife, and seeking to breach the Dark Gate, a dimensional passageway next to the mystic village of Ta Lo, that keeps Earth safe from a hostile race of winged creatures that feed on souls. Counting on his skills, the help of his allies, and the strength of a mystic dragon known as the Great Protector, Shang-Chi also inherited the rings from his father to fight the Soul Eaters."