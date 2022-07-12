She-Ra The Princess of Power Comes to Mondo with Timed Release

Mondo has unveiled another Masters of the Universe 1/6th figure is on the way. Another limited time release has arrived as the Princess of Power herself, She-Ra, has arrived! That is right, She-Ra is coming to life like never before with incredible detail and will an impressive lineup of accessories. She-Ra is an important character in the Masters of the Universe line, and it gave heroines a new Powerful Princess to follow. This figure showcases her power and beauty just like she did back then, but with an updated and modern spin. Classic elements will make a return with her accessories like a classic belt, classic tiara, and classic Power Sword. However, some new weapons and goodies are included, like a shield, battle axe comb, Kowl figure, swappable hands, interchangeable hair pieces, and different tiaras. Move over He-Man, She-Ra has all the power this time, and Masters of the Universe collectors can only secure one in the next 48 hours right here. Pre-orders will close July 14 1PM CT, and she is expected to ship in Spring 2023.

"Finally arriving to our ever expanding Masters of the Universe 1/6th line is the Princess of Power herself … She-Ra! Appearing for the first time in the 1984 mini-comic, The Story of She-Ra, she soon became a national pop culture icon and a positive symbol for female representation in cartoons, toys and comics. Being such a larger-than-life character, we here at Mondo knew the responsibility we had in representing her in all our awesome glory … and having her be the first female character in our 1/6th MOTU line seemed like the most fitting for a character of her stature."

"Almost an entire two years in the making, we painstakingly obsessed over every detail, making sure we were both being truthful to the original character's look and design, while updating with a more modern spin. Here's a look at the figure with all accessories:

This Mondo Exclusive product includes:"

– She-Ra Figure

– Tiara

– Battle Tiara

– Classic Tiara

– Classic Belt

– Hair Bangs

– Standard Hair

– Sheath Opening Hair

– Power Sword

– Power Sword Sheath

– Classic Power Sword

– Shield

– Battle Axe Comb

– Kowl Figure

– 3 Pairs of Interchangeable Hands

– Fabric Cape