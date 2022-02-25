Spawn Enemies Haunt and Overtkill Arrive at McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys really opened up the world of Spawn last year by establishing Spawn's Universe for Image Comics. To make things even better, Todd McFarlane kicked off a new set of collectible 7" figures that capture heroes and villains from the franchise. Today, McFarlane Toys revealed their newest wave of Spawn Universe figures as two new enemies make their way to plastic form. Overtkill and Haunt are rising up and ready to create a little chaos on your shelves with two incredible figures. Both will feature 22 points of articulation, with their designs coming to life right off the pages of the record breaking comic. Both figures are already up for pre-order here along with the other characters in Wave 4, and both figures canoe seen below.

"Nicholas worked as a hitman for Luciano Bartino but was considered an expendable asset. When he died in a hit, his boss didn't care for the loss. However, Luciano was approached by Eylan Hessman, Nicholas' half-brother. With funding, Hessman promised to rebuild Rocca into the ultimate killing machine. With cybernetic enhancements he became Overtkill, an unstoppable assassin, and was sent to New York to take down the mysterious Spawn. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play."

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Spawn comics

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

"Daniel Kilgore is a well-known priest and brother of the secret agent Kurt Kilgore; after his brother is killed he begins seeing his ghost but when Kurt's widow is attacked the two merge and become the super powered Haunt, a being capable of controlling ectoplasm. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play."

