Spawn's Universe Redeemer Glows with A New Limited McFarlane Figure

Even the universe of Spawn is getting some limited edition figures from McFarlane Toys with the Glow in the Dark Redeemer

The Redeemer is back as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand new 7" scale figure from their 7" scale Spawn's Universe line. The Redeemer first appeared in Spawn #16, with an origin that is intertwined with everyone's favorite Hellspawn, Al Simmons, aka Spawn. Over the years, he has been a relentless adversary of Spawn, who has been sent by Heaven to eliminate the Hellspawn and maintain order. Over time, The Redeemer continues his anti-hero formula with plenty of different heroes taking up the mantle of the angelic character. McFarlane Toys has a new divine release for fans as they debut their new Glow in the Dark Limited Edition Amazon Exclusive variant. Spawn fans will notice that The Redeemer is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes in some new windowless packaging. McFarlane Toys has equipped him with two swords, wings, and a new themed Spawn display base. Fans can pre-order one today right here for $29.99 with November 2023, so get yours now before they vanish.

Spawn's Universe Redeemer Glow in The Dark Edition

"The Redeemer is considered the Anti-Spawn, heaven's equivalent of Hell's Hellspawn. A powerful religious warrior infused with heavenly matter and purpose to be a durable loyal warrior of God. A mysterious organization known as The Ethereal Masters chose worthy mortals to be the host of the Redeemer and transform into angelic warriors to battle Hell. Unfortunately, the Redeemer typically retains no knowledge of their mortal lives even if they return to the mortal realm. However, the current Redeemer, Eddie Frank, not only retained his memories, but fueled by his rage towards the Hellspawns, made him the most powerful Redeemer to date."

Product Features:

Redeemer is featured with glow in the dark paint in an exclusive designer box

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Redeemer includes two swords, base, art card and art card stand

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures

