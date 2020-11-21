Spider-Man and Ghost Rider Fight Carnage in New LEGO Set Plus More

Spider-Man and Ghost Rider are teaming up to take on the deadly Carnage with LEGO. The set comes in at only 212 pieces, but it's not the size that counts but the contents. Fans have the ability to ghost charge up Robbie Reyes's charger with this set. The 3-stud shooter supercharger is packed with detail and flames. To make the set even cooler, collectors will be getting Carnage and Spider-Man mini-figures. Both mini-figures will come with LEGO accessories like web effects, and Carnage will get his infamous tendrils. The set is packed with great detail, badass mini-figures, and a ghost car that will make any LEGO collection stand out.

Ghost Rider, Spider-Man, and Carnage are all packed together in one nice little set together for only $19.99. The set is expected to release in January 2021, and while pre-orders are not live, fans can't find them located here. This LEGO set is a great price and packed with kick-ass mini-figures that will be amazing for any collection. Don't forget to check out some of the other Spider-Man sets also coming soon, like the Miles Morales Mech Suit, Spider-Gwen team- up and much more.

"Young superheroes are in for non-stop, red-hot action and adventure when teenage web-slinger Spider-Man and super villain Carnage come together with walking-inferno Ghost Rider and his flame-covered, 3-stud shooter supercharger-equipped car. This fun-packed playset will provide kids with endless excitement and entertainment as they build, play out and display scenes with the thrilling trio. For extra creative fun, the downloadable LEGO Building Instructions app includes digital Instructions PLUS, which allows kids to zoom, rotate and visualize their playset as they build."

LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man: Spider-Man and Ghost Rider vs. Carnage (76173) is a premium playset packed with imaginative play possibilities featuring 3 iconic characters from the Marvel Universe.

Includes Spider-Man, Carnage and Ghost Rider minifigures. Ghost Rider's robust, stylish car has a removable roof, removable flames and a 3-stud-shooter supercharger peeking out of its hood.

The trio of classic Marvel characters, plus the amazing Ghost Rider car, provide kids with endless possibilities to build, play and display as they role-play endless, imaginative superhero adventures.

Ghost Rider's car measures over 1 in. (5 cm) high, 7 in. (19 cm) long and 2 in. (7 cm) wide and looks great on display in kids' rooms.

Using the extra elements provided, kids can detach the flames from Ghost Rider's car and transform it into a sleek, black muscle car.