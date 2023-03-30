Spider-Man Miles Morales Enters the Spider-Verse with Marvel Legends It looks like Hasbro is getting ready for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as they debut an entire wave of new Legends

Hasbro has finally revealed their long-awaited wave of Marvel Legends figures for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The Spider-Verse awaits collectors, and Hasbro is giving fans an up-close look with a nice assortment of spider heroes. Of course, Miles Morales is kicking off this Marvel Legends wave and is wearing a brand new suit. These figures will feature new window-style packaging calling these figures the ability to be seen still in the package. This figure is packed with detail, from a new texture spider-suit to an excellent unmasked head sculpt.

Sadly we are not getting a lot of accessories with this Marvel Legends wave, as Spidey only comes with an extra pair of hands. It does look like no Build-A-Figure will be featured in this set, but a massive deluxe Cyborg Spider-Woman will be featured in this set. This could be the price of new packaging, and Miles will get the new price point of $24.99. These figures are set to arrive for purchase online (like here) and in stores starting April 10th.

The Spider-Verse Awaits Marvel Legends Fans April 10th

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MILES MORALES – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Miles Morales faces a new villain with abilities that will take more than one Spider-Man to defeat. This quality 6-inch scale Miles Morales figure features deco and design inspired by his appearance in the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse! Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for purchase 4/10 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."