Spider-Man Peni Parker and SP//dr Arrive With Good Smile

We travel into the spider-verse once again with the newest Nendoroid from Good Smile Company. Coming from the hit animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, comes Peni Parker and her companion, SP//dr. This dynamic duo is ready for action once again as they join the other members of the spider-verse with her very own figure. Peni will come with three different face plates that will allow fans to display her with winking, confident, bubble gum chewing expressions. She also gets a nice variety of interchangeable hands to show off different poses in, like a peace sign and phone in hand. This deluxe Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will also include the mech suit Spider-man, also known as SP//dr. This spider-verse character is fully articulated and even includes two swappable faceplates. Both characters can be posed together to create some iconic scenes straight from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film.

Almost the whole Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse roster has been turned into Nendoroid figures from Good SmileCompany. This figure is very well done, and both Peni and SP//dr will make excellent additions to any Spidey fans collection. The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Peni Parker and SP//dr Deluxe Nendoroid figures from Good Smile Company will be priced at $80.99. She is expected to join the fight in August 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Pre-orders will stay open until February 10, so make sure you get your orders in before then. Don't forget to check out some of the other Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Nendoroid figures like Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, and Peter Parker.

"From "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" comes a Nendoroid of Peni Parker! She comes with three face plates, including a cute winking expression, a more confident, determined expression, and a face plate to display her chewing gum. A peace sign hand part to create the first scene that she appears in in the movie is included along with her adorable cat backpack and smartphone. The DX version also includes her mech-suit companion SP//dr! SP//dr is fully articulated and even comes with two swappable face plates—a combat face and a smiling face. Enjoy posing Peni and SP//dr together! Be sure to add her to your collection, along with the other Spider-Verse Nendoroids!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts

Face Plates (x3)

Body (x1)

Right Arm Parts (x3)

Right Hand Parts (x3)

Left Arm Parts (x3)

Left Hand Parts (x2)

Right Leg Part (x1)

Left Leg Part (x1)

Backpack

Smartphone

SP//dr (x1)

Face Plates for SP//dr (x2)