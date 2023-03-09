Spider-Woman Returns to Marvel Legends with a Brand New Figure Pre-orders have finally arrived from Hasbro for their new wave of Marvel Legends figures including the return of Jessica Drew

Jessica Drew is back at Hasbro as she gets a brand new figure for their latest wave of Marvel Legends. This entire wave is Marvel Comics-based, and it looks like her new 2020 Spider-Woman comic is coming to life. Jessica is now a Hero-For-Hero, which might be more than she bargained for, but she needs a new suit for this lifestyle. Donning a new black and red design, Jessica is ready to save the day and get paid for doing it. This figure is beautifully designed and gives Marvel Legends fans an updated Spider-Woman figure. She will just come with a pair of hands, but it is her crafted costume that is the real treasure. She will be getting a card back release on a new Spider-Man Marvel Legends design, which is nice. Spider-Woman is set for a late Summer 2023 release, she is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live and found here.

Spider-Woman Dons Her New Costume with Marvel Legends

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Spider-Woman and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Jessica Drew Spider-Woman from Marvel's Spider-Woman comics. Fully articulated figure features premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Figure comes with 2 alternate hands accessories.

Includes figure and 2 accessories.

JESSICA DREW IS SPIDER-WOMAN: Genetically-enhanced Jessica Drew takes on a security job that is more than it seems, bringing Spider-Woman face-to-face with nemeses new and old

SPIDER-WOMAN -INSPIRED: This Jessica Drew Spider-Woman action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Spider-Woman comics and makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 2 alternate hands accessories

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)