Spy x Family Card Game, More Tie-in Products Coming from TOKYOPOP

TOKYOPOP is bringing out SPY X FAMILY tie-in products from Crunchyroll, including a card game, scratch cards, and activity books.

Article Summary TOKYOPOP launches official SPY x FAMILY tie-in products in partnership with Crunchyroll.

New offerings include a card game, fan notebook, scratch card set, and two activity books.

Products feature popular SPY x FAMILY characters like Anya, Loid, Yor, and Bond.

Items are available for a range of ages, with release dates from now through July 2026.

TOKYOPOP is expanding its line of officially licensed branded merchandise based on the hit anime franchise SPY x FAMILY as it announces a tie-in collection of activity books, paper craft books, a fan notebook, a scratch card set, and a card game. The publishing agreement was negotiated with Crunchyroll. The hit anime series SPY x FAMILY, adapted from the manga by Tatsuya Endo, follows the thrilling and heartwarming story of elite spy Loid Forger. To complete his latest mission, he must create a fake family – unaware that his "daughter" Anya is a telepath, and his "wife" Yor is a deadly assassin. As they navigate their double lives, their unconventional family dynamic leads to action-packed adventures and hilarious misunderstandings.

"The SPY x FAMILY anime series has captivated a tremendous global fanbase with a potent blend of action, comedy, riveting storylines, and compelling characters," says Owais Farooqui, Marketing Director of TOKYOPOP. "These new additions to the TOKYOPOP merchandise catalog add entertaining and interactive ways for fans of the series to engage and enjoy the property even more."

SPY x FAMILY: ANYA FORGER PAPER TOY

Print SRP: $14.99 ∙ 48 Pages ∙ ISBN: 9781427884367

For Readers 6+ ∙ Available Now

Meet Anya Forger, the adorable telepathic child from SPY x FAMILY, now available as a paper toy! Follow the instructions and easily build Anya Forger, the heroine of the hit anime series. Thanks to a simple and complete step-by-step guide with photos, make your favorite SPY x FAMILY character yourself. Everything is included; all you have to do is make your model!

SPY x FAMILY FAN NOTEBOOK

Print SRP: $14.99 ∙ 120 Pages ∙

ISBN: 9781427884350

For Readers 12+ ∙ Available Feb. 24th

The perfect notebook for all SPY x FAMILY fans!

With pre-filled pages to complete, explore the mysterious series universe in this notebook! Write down and learn to code all your secrets like Twilight, create special missions like a spy, write down your progress at Eden College, and become the ultimate SPY x FAMILY fan!

SPY x FAMILY CARD GAME

Print SRP: $19.99 ∙

ISBN: 9781427884343

For Players 6+ ∙ Available March 24th

The essential card game for all fans! Join the Forger family in this exciting card game!

Quickly get rid of all your cards to become the big winner. It's simple, you can place a card of the same character or the same color. But be careful, some cards are special cards! Even Anya Forger and Bond can turn the game around with their skills… Be careful and smart to win!

A game of 50 cards.

2 to 5 players.

Ages 6 and up.

15-minute games.

SPY x FAMILY SCRATCH CARDS

Print SRP: $14.99 ∙ 10 Pages ∙

ISBN: 9781427884374 ∙ For Readers 6+ ∙

Available June 30th

In this pouch, you will find 10 scratch cards. Simply scratch the black ink with the stick and you will discover your favorite characters from the series: the brilliant spy Twilight aka Loid Forger, little Anya Forger, Yor Forger, the Forger's guard dog, Bond, and other favorite students from the Eden College in Berlint.

SPY x FAMILY ACTIVITY BOOK 1

Print SRP: $14.99 ∙ 48 Pages ∙

ISBN: 9781427884329 ∙ For Readers 12+ ∙ Available July 21st

SPY x FAMILY ACTIVITY BOOK 2

PRINT SRP: 14.99 ∙ 48 pages ∙

ISBN: 9781427884336 ∙ For Readers 8+ ∙ Available July 21st

Secret messages to decode, discreet observation games, a race through a maze, or even logic games that will test your sense of deduction… Will you be able to take on the multiple challenges in this workbook?

The products are available from leading retailers and for direct purchase from the TOKYOPOP website at https://tokyopop.com.

