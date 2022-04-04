Harryhausen's Skeleton Army Rise with New Star Ace Toys Statue

Star Ace Toys does it again as they dive back into the past they continue to expand their Ray Harryhausen Anniversary Series. This line literally captures cinematic history by showcasing some of Harryhausen's iconic and memorable stop-motion creatures. We have seen sho man Harryhausen creations so far with The Golden Voyage of Sinbad, 20 Million Miles to Earth, Clash of the Titans, and of course, Jason and the Argonauts. This new Anniversary statue features the deadly and probably most iconic stop-motion creatures with the Skeleton Army from Jason and the Argonauts.

Standing 12.5 inches tall, the Skeleton Army rises once again with this 1/6 scale statue that will get a Standard and Deluxe release. The skeletons from the film are recreated in increased fashion with great detail, and its displayed on a rocky base. The deluxe version adds a more dynamic base with more Skeleton Army that Harryhausen created. The Jason and the Argonauts Stop-Motion Skeleton Army 1/6 Scale Statue is priced at either $248.99 or $348.99. Pre-orders are already live right here for the Children of the Hydra's Teeth so get your to really boost up your Ray Harryhausen collection.

"SKELETON ARMY (CHILDREN OF THE HYDRA'S TEETH) – 32CM POLYRESIN STATUE. Stop motion master, Ray Harryhausen, pitted the noble heroes against animated skeletons in several of his movies. Ray's skeletons provide a creepy, and sometimes funny villain that makes for a great action scene. Star Ace has re-created Harryhausen's skeletons, known as "Children of the Hydra's teeth", as a 1/6 scale polyresin statue, armed with sword and shield, ready to take on any hero."

"The skeleton comes with a rocky terrain base with real grass effects. Get multiple statues to create your own skeleton army! The Deluxe version of this statue includes a larger base with two more skeletons rising out of the ground, ready to do battle."

PRODUCT TYPE: POLYRESIN (PU) STATUE (NON-SCALE) 32CM TALL

PRODUCT SIZE: SKELETON ARMY (DX) STAUTE : APPROXIMATELY L 30MM W 130MM H 320MM SKELETON ARMY (NX) STAUTE : APPROXIMATELY L 150MM W 100MM H 320MM

PRODUCT WEIGHT: APPROXIMATELY 2.80 KGS (DELUXE VER.) / 1.60 KGS (NORMAL VER.) (INCLUDING PACKAGE)

