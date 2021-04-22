Star Wars Fans Can Add New Stan Smith Yoda Adidas To Their Collection

"The custom design reimagines the classic Stan Smith footwear with Star Wars Yoda and tennis player Stan Smith-inspired graphics on the tongue. The silhouette also receives a recycled rubber outsole that reinforces the brand's larger sustainable initiative. Unique to his character, the sneaker features the Jedi Master's famous words of wisdom, "THERE IS NO TRY" and "DO OR DO NOT," alongside Yoda's recognizable face embossed on the heel tabs. The Adidas Originals Stan Smith silhouette inspired by Yoda from the Star Wars galaxy will launch on May 5 via adidas.com/stansmith and in select stores worldwide."

As a Star Wars fan and collector and a wearer of Adidas shoes for….my entire life, this is a must-have for me. The shoes go live on May 5th right here and will cost you $120. Just make sure not to click there until after I have secured my pair first, though.