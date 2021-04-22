Star Wars Fans Can Add New Stan Smith Yoda Adidas To Their Collection
Star Wars fans have a new pair of shoes to track down, and it may be one of the best they have ever done, at least in my opinion. The Yoda from Stan Smith, Forever series is made of an eco-friendly, high-performance recycled material and features a custom design featuring everyone's favorite Jedi teacher. Yoda adorns the tongue of the shoe as well as the back, while his iconic "Do or do not, there is no try" is printed on the side of the left and right shoe. You can see the Star Wars design down below.
These Are The Star Wars Shoes You Are Looking For
"Building on its collection of iconic Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and now legendary Star Wars characters, Adidas Originals unveils a new iteration of the sustainable Stan Smith, Forever sneakers with Yoda from the Star Wars galaxy. The new galactic model features an eco-friendly upper composed of PRIMEGREEN, a series of high-performance recycled material technology."
"The custom design reimagines the classic Stan Smith footwear with Star Wars Yoda and tennis player Stan Smith-inspired graphics on the tongue. The silhouette also receives a recycled rubber outsole that reinforces the brand's larger sustainable initiative. Unique to his character, the sneaker features the Jedi Master's famous words of wisdom, "THERE IS NO TRY" and "DO OR DO NOT," alongside Yoda's recognizable face embossed on the heel tabs. The Adidas Originals Stan Smith silhouette inspired by Yoda from the Star Wars galaxy will launch on May 5 via adidas.com/stansmith and in select stores worldwide."
As a Star Wars fan and collector and a wearer of Adidas shoes for….my entire life, this is a must-have for me. The shoes go live on May 5th right here and will cost you $120. Just make sure not to click there until after I have secured my pair first, though.