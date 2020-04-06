Star Wars Ahsoka 332nd Clone Trooper Bust Statue from Gentle Giant

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is back in Disney+ and fans are head over heels for it. New seasons mean new collectibles and Gentle Giant has announced a new statue from the most recent season. They have announced a 322nd Clone Trooper Bust that features Ex-Padawan Ahsoka Tano. We have yet to see these troopers on the in full episodes just yet but we have seen them in the trailers. These are repaired bust from the 2006 Revenge of the Sith 501st Special Ops Trooper. What makes these Star Wars busts different from those is their updated Ahsoka Tano face paint. These 1/6th scale statue busts are 7" tall and included multiple interchangeable limbs.

The colors on these pieces are very bright and it's a unique design that Star Wars fans have not seen before. These statues are only getting myself more hyped for the upcoming final Clone Wars arc where we will finally see 501st Clone Trooper Captain Rex and Ahsoka reunite once again. These busts are simple and beautifully crafted and any Star Wars fan would be pleased to have this in their collection. Prices are not known at this time but we do know that these statues are limited edition only has 500 pieces coming out. For exclusivity, these Star Wars busts will go up for pre-order to members of Gentle Giant Ltd. Premier Guild starting April 7 and then will follow the following schedule:

Day 1 (April 7) – Starting at 9 am/12 pm EST, sales open to Platinum Members only

Day 2 (April 8) – Starting at 9 am/12 pm EST, sales open to Platinum and Gold Members

Day 3 (April 9) – Starting at 9 am/12 pm EST, sales open to ALL Premier Guild Members

Day 4 (April 10) – Starting at 9 am/12 pm EST, sales open to the General Public