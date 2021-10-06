Star Wars Artillery Stormtrooper Comes to Hasbro's The Black Series

The Mandalorian was the right direction that the Star Wars franchise needed after the closure of The Skywalker Saga. There has been plenty of new and old character reveals in the show including the return and the introduction of some amazing Stormtroopers. One of those new troopers was the Artillery Trooper that was introduced at the same time as the Return of Boba Fett. This deadly soldier brings hell from above and is a necessary addition to our Star Wars, The Mandalorian, and Imperial Army collection. The 6" Star Wars The Black Series figure will feature a new armor design, backpack with munitions, pistol, and a mortar launcher.

Hasbro has revealed that Amazon will be getting this figure exclusively, which can be found here with pre-orders going in and out, so be patient. Priced at $26.49 and set for a Spring 2022 release date, the Artillery Stormtrooper is a nice retailer exclusive and will be a nice and deadly addition to any growing collection. The Mandalorian Season 2 still rarely has any collectibles, so it is nice to see some headway on the seasons. I am sure more Star Wars: The Black Series figures are on the way, and stay tuned for what is coming next with Pulse Con coming later this month.

"STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH ARTILLERY STORMTROOPER Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH ARTILLERY STORMTROOPER Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live- action series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans can display this highly poseable 6-inch-scale figure featuring fully articulated arms and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories. Available exclusively at Amazon."