New Star Wars Gentle Giant Statues – Anakin, Vader, and The Child

Gentle Giant is bringing a galaxy far far away home as more Star Wars statues have arrived. Three new statues are up for preorder from three different Star Wars shows. All of them are expected to set to release this year between October – December. Up first, is a 6 inch tall Anakin Skywalker bust from the hit Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. The statue is limited to only 2000 pieces but a perfect companion to the recent Animated Obi-Wan Kenobi statue. The statue captures that's a signature animated style quite well, and fans will be pleased. The Animated Anakin Skywalker Star Wars statue is priced at $59.99 and can be found here. The next statue is the infamous Darth Vader with a 10" Star Wars Legends in 3D bust. The statue shows off the mighty Vader from the iconic film Star Wars: A New Hope in all his glory. Fans will see great sculpting of his helmet and parts of his upper body armor. The statue will be only limited to 1000 pieces and is priced at $200 and can be found here.

You can not have Star Wars statues without at least one from the hit Disney + series The Mandalorian. Everyone's favorite Baby Yoda, aka The Child, is back with a new Premier Collection statue. This time the Child is placed on the seat of the Razor Crest ship with the silver control knob in his hand. The statue stands 12" tall and is highly adorable and detailed. The statue will be only limited to 3000 pieces and will come with a certificate of authenticity. The Mandalorian fans will want this statue in their collection, and pre-orders are already live. You can find the Star Wars The Child in Chair Statue here for $225. With the success and popularity of the show, this will be an easy sell-out collectible so make sure you get yours while you can.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ – The Child™ in Chair Premier Collection Statue. Get ready for hyperspace! The breakout star of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus is definitely the Child, and it gets its due in this all-new ½ Scale Statue! Sitting in the passenger seat of the Razor Crest™, grasping his favorite silver control knob in his hand, the Child will be the perfect addition to the collection of any The Mandalorian fan. Measuring approximately 12 inches tall, it comes packaged in a full-color box and includes a numbered certificate of authenticity. Limited to 3,000 pieces. Designed by Joe Allard and sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza!"

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ – Anakin Skywalker™ Animated Mini Bust. The Clone Wars continue with this all-new animated-style bust! Anakin Skywalker joins his master Obi-Wan Kenobi™ in this approximately 6-inch tall, 1/7 scale resin bust. Based on the character's appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Limited to 2,000 pieces. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding!"

"Star Wars: A New Hope™ – Darth Vader™ Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust. Finally, the icon of the Star Wars saga gets the half-scale bust he deserves! The latest entry in the Legends in 3D line, this approximately 10-inch resin bust depicts Darth Vader as he appeared in Episode IV, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box, and includes a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Gentle Giant Ltd.!"