Star Wars Cad Bane and Darth Maul Get New Gentle Giant Collectibles

New Star Wars goodies are heading our way from Gentle Giant Ltd. as the dark side grows stronger. Bounty Hunters and Sith Lords make their return once again with two incredible reveals. Up first is a new Darth Maul figure as the iconic The Phantom Menace Sith makes his debut with Gentle Giant's exclusive Jumbo Kenner figure. Maul will stand 12" tall and will feature a removable cape, dual-bladed lightsaber, and will have 5 points of articulation. This is a design we have yet to receive from Hasbro as part of their Retro Collection, so this is a fun new design we have yet to see before. The Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Darth maul Jumbo Kenner is priced at $80, will release in August 2022, and pre-orders are live here.

The Star Wars fun does not end there either as the legendary outlaw Bounty Hunter known as Cad Bane is back. This character is getting some attention lately since he just made his first-ever live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett. Return to his animated roots with Gentle Giant Ltd. limited edition 3,000 piece mini-bust statue. Holding his dual blasters and wearing his iconic western-style outfit, Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on owning this bust. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cad Bane Mini Bust is priced at $120, he will release in August 2022, and pre-orders are live here.

"The cowboy of the Star Wars Universe is ready for his close-up! This 1/6 scale resin mini-bust offers a realistic take on the Clone Wars character, showing him wielding both of his pistols as he peers out from under the wide brim of his hat. This 6" bust comes packaged in a full-color box and is limited to an edition of just 3000. It comes polybagged with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

"At last, he will have his revenge! Evil Sith Warrior Darth Maul returns, top and bottom, as the latest 12" Jumbo figure in the Star Wars line! Sculpted in a vintage style with five points of articulation, this 1/6 scale figure includes a double-bladed lightsaber and a removable cape, and comes packaged on a full-color blister card – resealable so you can play and then display!"