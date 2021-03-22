New Star Wars Diamond Select Statues Arrive with Boba, Maul, and Sheev

New Star Wars statues have arrived, enhancing your collection and growing the powers of the dark side. The first two are special limited edition busts from Gentle Giant Ltd. as two iconic and powerful Sith arrive. Darth Maul starts things off with a special Star Wars: Rebel's bust that is limited to only 3,000 pieces. Gentle Giant keeps his animated style alive as he is shown with his Dark Master outfit, and red dual lightsabers are extended. Following Maul is his master, Emperor Palpatine, who gets a 1/6 scale Gentle Giant Ltd bust from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This bust is limited to 1,500 pieces and shows off the new resurrected Dark Lord in his red-robed design.

Boba Fett is also getting a brand new statue from Diamond Select Toys that stands 12" tall and is limited to only 1,000 pieces. His appearance from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is captured in this Milestones statue, making it must-have collectible for fans. Standing in Jabba the Hutt's throne room, this outer hunter is beautifully crafted and detailed to perfection, only getting fans excited for The Book of Boba. Each of these statues is up for order and can all be found here along with other new Diamond Select Toys releases.

"STAR WARS REBELS DARTH MAUL 1/7 SCALE BUST – The Sith warrior is now the latest animated bust! Based on his appearance in the Star Wars: Rebels animated series, Darth Maul wields his double-bladed lightsaber in preparation of facing his Jedi opponents. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/7 scale mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding!"

"STAR WARS RISE OF SKYWALKER EMPEROR PALPATINE 1/6 SCALE BUST – As seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the evil Emperor Palpatine returns! This all new 1/6 scale bust captures Sith lord Palpatine's appearance in the latest Star Wars film, and stands approximately 7 inches tall. Limited to only 1500 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by the Silva Bros., sculpted by Gentle Giant Ltd.!"

"STAR WARS RETURN OF THE JEDI MILESTONES BOBA FETT STATUE – Boba is back! The recently revived bounty hunter is captured at his moment of triumph, in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, in this all-new 1/6 scale statue. Standing in Jabba's throne room, blaster at the ready, Boba Fett measures approximately 12 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Sculpted by Joe Menna!"