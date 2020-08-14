Star Wars Luke Skywalker Pilot Outfit Arrives at Hot Toys

The long awaited Luke Skywalker Pilot Outfit Figure from Hot Toys has been revealed. Fans got to see this Star Wars figure last month during the Sideshow Con and now all has been revealed. The figure will be in their Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Collection and will feature retro-style packaging just like the Darth Vader and Boba feet that came before it. Luke Skywalker will be wearing his Snowspeeder pilot suit from the films beginning battle on Hoth. The figure features the likeness of the Luke Skywalker aka Mark Hamill in all his glory. The 1/6th scale Star Wars figure will also feature newly sculpted hair, tailored snow speeder outfit, and a removable flight helmet. That is not all as Luke gets some accessories with LED Lightsaber with an interchangeable blade, grapple gun, blaster, thermal detonator, and a Hoth themed diorama with stand.

This is one figure fans have been looking forward to and is a perfect addition to the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Collection. The retro packaging was shown but will be a huge plus for inbox collectors to relive that classic collectible feel. The Luke Skywalker Snowspeeder Outfit 1/6th scale figure from Hot Toys has not gone live just yet. With an official announcement like this, they usually go up the same day which fans will be able to find them here. I would expect nothing let than a price tag around $250 and make are to add the Boba Fett and Darth Vader to your collection today.

"Echo station Five-Seven. We're on our way!" – Luke Skywalker.

"Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back – 1/6th scale Luke Skywalker (Snowspeeder Pilot) Collectible Figure. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Collection with specially designed retro-style packaging. During the Battle of Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Luke Skywalker piloted a Snowspeeder, led the Rebel Alliance against the Empire's ground forces, and instructed the other snowspeeder pilots to use their harpoons and cables to aim for the legs in an attempt to take down the massive Imperial AT-AT™ walkers in order to give the Rebels enough time to evacuate the snow planet."

"In celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Hot Toys is excited to introduce a series of collectibles based on this iconic film! Now, Hot Toys is delighted to officially present the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Luke Skywalker in his flight suit and helmet that he wore on Hoth, as the latest release of The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Collection!"

"The highly-accurate Luke Skywalker collectible figure is expertly crafted based on his appearance in the movie, features a head sculpt with newly sculpted hair sculpture, finely tailored Snowspeeder outfit and life support unit on chest, a LED light-up lightsaber, an interchangeable lightsaber blade emulating the weapon in motion, a highly-detailed flight helmet, a grappling gun, a blaster, a thermal detonator, a snow-themed diorama set-up with a figure stand all in the specially designed retro style packaging!"