Star Wars Saelt-Marae aka Yak Face Returns to Hasbro's TVC

It is no secret that plenty of iconic Star Wars figures just carry a special history with them. Hasbro is changing up its packaging formula, and the iconic 3.75" The Vintage Collection line is still staying true to its original release. Those classic sealed figures are hot commodities and really were something special. Back then, Kenner didn't focus on popularity but just getting figures out there, giving Star Wars fans plenty of odd releases. It was something special to get your hands on some of these rare alien figures like the infamous and illusive Yak Face (Saelt-Marae).

Yak Face was one of Jabba the Hutt's allies, and he easily played a big role in Star Wars collecting. Hasbro knows this importance and is bringing him back to The Vintage Collection to help celebrate Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This updated figure is placed beautifully on a card back, some with his trusty staff, and features updated deco. If you have always wanted a Yak Face, then this is the time, and the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Saelt-Marae is priced at $16.99. He is set for a June 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

The Iconic Yak Face Returns to The Vintage Collection

" THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SAELT-MARAE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SAELT-MARAE figure. This Salt-Marae action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."

"Also known as Yak Face, Saelt-Marae was a centuries-old Yarkora who fed information to both the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance before aligning himself with Jabba the Hutt and his criminal empire. The figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. "