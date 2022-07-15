Star Wars: The Bad Batch Crosshair Statue Arrives from Kotobukiya

Slowly but surely, Kotobukiya has been bringing the members of Clone Force 99 to life. The Bad Batch is a beautiful sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the first season blew fans away. With returning characters, iconic locations, and major storylines, this animated series has filled that animated void. Star Wars fans are waiting for the second season to arrive, and in the meantime, it is time to collect more The Bad Batch goodies. One of which is Kotobukiya's next ARTFX statue with another Clone Force 99 member, Crosshair.

Crosshair is a love-hate character but is a major part of Clone Force 99, even if he is on the side of the Empire now. Kotobukiya brings him to life a beautifully sculpted 10.63" tall statue capturing the animated style quite nicely. Two head sculpts will be included allowing The Bad Batch fans to show the clone with or without his helmet. When the helmet is on, the antenna can be placed up or down, adding even more customization features. Crosshair joins Hunter and Wrecker in this line; now we just need Echo and Tech to finish the set. Pre-orders for Crosshair are already live right here for $160 with April 2023 release.

"ARTFX CROSSHAIR™ THE BAD BATCH – From the popular animated series streaming on Disney+, Star Wars: The Bad Batch™, Kotobukiya presents a series of 1/7 scale model kits! Crosshair™ is the squad's calmest member and one of the most calculated and deadly snipers in the galaxy. He sports a crosshair on both his right eye and his helmet as does Hunter™ with the tattoo on his face."

"An interchangeable head part without the helmet is also included. The base is of a hexagon shape design that will be standard to all future characters in this series so fans can enjoy lining them up together on display. Add the Star Wars: The Bad Batch snap-fit model kit series to your collection today!"