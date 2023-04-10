Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Tech Coming Soon from Hasbro The Bad Batch is finally returning to Hasbro as they reveal a whole new wave of figures inspired by season 2 of the animated series

The Bad Batch Season 2 finale has arrived, and it was a very emotional one for Star Wars fans. Thankfully, it was revealed today that The Bad Batch Season 3 is on the way and will be arriving in 2024. To keep fans from losing their minds, Hasbro is finally revealing some collectibles for the second season that just ended with new The Black Series figures. These Star Wars releases showcase the clones in their Season 2 Mercenary Gear with updated details. These will sadly be Walmart Exclusives, but if you are up for the challenge, they will be worth every penny. Tech is bad for this release with some added color, pouched, and the most important part, goggles! Hasbro's first The Bad Batch Tech, removed his signature characteristic, and thankfully they have fixed their mistake this time around. This clone will come with a removable helmet, backpack, blaster, and some tools. Star Wars collectors can snag up Tech exclusively from Walmart on May the 4th right here for $24.99 with a Fall 2023 release.

The Legacy of Tech Continues with Hasbro's The Black Series

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TECH (MERCENARY GEAR) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TECH (MERCENARY GEAR) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series."

Tech is the Bad Batch's computer specialist. With his data analysis skills, he can puzzle through technical issues at speeds even faster than some droids. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 6 series-inspired accessories including a removable helmet. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Walmart."