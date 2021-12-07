Star Wars: The Black Series HasLab Rancor Crushed Once Again

At 12:10 AM EST, the Star Wars: The Black Series Rancor HasLab campaign died, giving collectors no hope for their 17" tall figure. Since its announcement, fans have been hoping for a great turnout, but the Star Wars Hasbro team failed collectors in more ways than one. The price was the biggest kicker, with a $350 price tag for a subpar painted figure that was almost half the size of other HasLab campaigns with fewer accessories and swappable parts. Not only was the price a little too high, but the unlockable tiers were terrible, giving collectors more Star Wars repaints rather than the figures they wanted with Oola and Malakili. Hasbro did try to make things better with the loose Malakili figure, but it was too little too late.

The Star Wars HasLab Rancor campaign did make impressive headway on its last couple of days, going from 4,700 and ending with 8,500 backers. Just shy of its 9,000 goals, this should easily be a lesson for the Star Wars team to focus on what collectors are looking for instead of guessing what they want. Yes, the Rancor would have been an excellent Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary collectible, but with its price and two other HasLab campaigns going at the same time, it was a little underwhelming. I do not think this campaign will return, but I am hoping another HasLab will come in 2022, with the team learning from their mistakes.

"We're sorry to say the STAR WARS The Black Series Rancor HasLab project did not reach its minimum backing goal. This is what the HasLab platform is all about – bringing our fans together and allowing you to decide if these dream projects ultimately get developed. We want to thank the fans who showed their support and backed this project, and those who shared their passion throughout the campaign. We look forward to bringing you more dream concepts in the future."