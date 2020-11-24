Carbonized The Mandalorian Figure Returns to Target for Mando Monday

Star Wars The Mandalorian Mando Mondays are packed with toys, apparel, digital content, and new reveal. Each week, companies announce their latest addition to the growing Mando craze, and this week we see the return of a popular figure. Last year, fans were introduced to the Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonzied Series, and one of those figures featured Mando with a new shiny deco. This was not Beskar Armor but his original brown Mandalorian armor, as sees in the first couple of episodes from season 1. For this week's Mando Monday, Target has announced the re-release of this popular Hasbro figure.

This The Mandalorian figure comes with one pistol and one rifle accessory. The figure will come in a special shiny Carbonized packaging that will stand out in any fan's Black Series collection. The 6" Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized Mandalorian figure is priced at $24.99. The figure is set to return in February 2020, and Target is offering pre-orders right now, which can be found here. Also, be on the lookout for the rerelease of the original 6" Season 1 Mando Black Series figure which is hitting GameStops and other retailers now. This is the way.

"The Mandalorian is battle-worn and tight-lipped, a formidable bounty hunter in an increasingly dangerous galaxy! Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) The 6-inch scale Carbonized Collection The Mandalorian figure is carefully detailed to look like the character from The Mandalorian live-action TV series, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation, and a metallic finish."