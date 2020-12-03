Stargirl Gets Her Own DC Comics Bishoujo Statue From Kotobukiya

Stargirl is joining Kotobukiya as their newest DC Comics Bishoujo statue. As the DC Comics heroine continues to make her star-spangled adventures on the CW, she will now get her own beautiful statue debut. Stargirl will be joining the Bishoujo statue line getting her own unique design by the designer and illustrator Shunya Yamashita. She will be equipped with her iconic weapon, the Cosmic Staff, and will be wearing her Cosmic Converter Belt as well. Paying tribute to her first appearance in the 1999 Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E comic book, her display base is designed after the power armor of the hero Stripe.

This is a beautifully crafted statue that will be a must-have for DC Comics in Stargirl fans. This Bishoujo statue will be one I would personally love to add to my femme fatale Kotobukiya collection. Standing 11 inches tall, Stargirl is set to release in June 2021 in Japan. We can imagine that we will see a release date in the states a couple of months later, and Stargirl will be getting a $123 price tag. Fans will be able to find her and other DC Comics statues from Kotobukiya located here.

"First appearing on CW's drama "Arrowverse" and now with a second season on its way, "Stargirl" Courtney Whitmore joins the DC Comics BISHOUJO series! Stargirl made her first appearance in the 1999 comic "STARS AND S.T.R.I.P.E." as a fresh and brand new heroine. However, in this rendition of Stargirl, the character was beautifully rendered into an original BISHOUJO-style by BISHOUJO series lead designer and illustrator Shunya Yamashita.

Equipped with the "Cosmic Converter Belt" that converts cosmic energy and the "Cosmic Staff," the young heroine can be seen on the grounds always full of energy! The base that she stands on is also inspired by the power armor of the hero "S.T.R.I.P.E." who supports Stargirl in all her heroics."