Mondo Dropping Wrestlemania 13 Print for Stone Cold Day Tomorrow

Mondo will be opening a can of whoop-ass along with the rest of the world tomorrow as we celebrate Stone Cold Day. In honor of 3/16, they will be offering a special print by artist Matt Ryan Tobin paying tribute to Steve Austin's classic match at Wrestlemania 13 against Bret "The Hitman" Hart from 1997. There will be two editions of the print, the first featuring blueish lighting and lettering limited to 200 pieces, while a more classic white lighting and lettering version limited to 100 will also be available. They will run Stone Cold fans $50 and $75. You can see both amazing prints down below.

Stone Cold Day Is Getting A Ton Of Love This Year

"Let's get real: Not every wrestler has the brains to back up the brawn. Steve Austin was a major rager of an exception. Debuting under the "Stone Cold" name in '96, his unabashedly brash personality and anti-authority stance made him an instant household name. Within a year, he was headlining WrestleMania in a no-holds-barred battle against Bret "Hitman" Hart, a match that remains legendary well into the next millennium."

Here is artist Matt Ryan Tobin on his history with Stone Cold:

"I caught a face full of Molson at a Toronto WWE House Show in '99.

I acquired the tickets from my Catholic elementary school, supplied to the school by the janitor. They were awarded to a random classmate over the morning announcements who knew nothing about wrestling. His strict God-fearing parents refused to let their son attend a wrestling event but had no qualms about making him peddle the free tickets around the school for money. My dad would only give me $25. The transaction was secured at lunch. I got to see Stone Cold that night with my dad… and my classmate is surely still reciting Hail Marys.

This quote the Texas Rattlesnake himself sums up why this poster exists better than I ever could: 'Put an S in front of 'Hitman,' and you have my exact opinion on Bret Hart.'"

The prints go on sale tomorrow morning right here.