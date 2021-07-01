Suicide Squad Bloodsport and Peacemaker Deploy From McFarlane Toys

Suicide Squad is still a couple of months away as DC Comics fans await the next film in the growing DCEU. McFarlane Toys has already revealed that they are making a wave of Suicide Squad figures and pre-orders have finally arrived. The wave of DC Multiverse figures will be a Build-A-Figure wave with King Shark being the figure that is built when all 4 figures come together. This time we are looking at two hot shots from this new team with Bloodsport and Peacemaker. Due to the new instructions, DC Comics collectibles do not include guns so these figures do feel that pain but there are plenty of McFarlane Toys figures that can help with that. Both Peacemaker and Bloodsport are loaded with detail with their Suicide Squad costumes coming to life right before your eyes.

It does look like that there will both Peacemaker and Bloodsport will have variants with unmasked versions of their character. The Unmasked Peacemaker is set as SDCC Exclusive and pre-orders are already live for him here. No idea where the Unmasked Bloodsport will go but both versions will include a BAF piece, so expect extra King Shark pieces in your collection. The other non-variant Suicide Squad McFarlane Toys figures are up for pre-order at $24.99 right here. Collectors can also snag up all four (with Harley Quinn and Polka Dot Man) figures together for $99.99 right here with them all set to release in August 2021.

"A huge, hulking specimen with muscles on his muscles, Peacemaker is a world-class marksman—just like his fellow Squad member, Vigilante, but if you ask him, better. He's more than willing to fight, kill, and even start a war, but of course it's all in the name of keeping the peace."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Peacemaker figure is based on his look in the movie The Suicide Squad

Peacemaker comes with a sword and a base

Included collectable art card with Peacemaker movie photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the remaining pieces will assemble King Shark

"Bloodsport is a world-class marksman specializing in brutality—his hands, and anything he wields with them, are deadly weapons. Trained by his mercenary father from the moment he was born, this hardened criminal has but one soft spot…which, of course, Amanda Waller uses to persuade (i.e. blackmail) him to join the Squad."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Bloodsport figure is based on his look in the movie The Suicide Squad

Bloodsport comes with 2 swords and a base

Included collectable art card with Bloodsport movie photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the remaining pieces will assemble King Shark