Super Impulse's Tiny Arcade Atari 2600 Levels Up Your Dioramas

We have entered into the age of dioramas where collectors are trying to give their favorite figures some incredible displays. There are plenty of items out there that have been getting quite the stir for display dioramas, including The World's Smallest mini collectibles. Super Impulse has dominated this collectible of miniatures from board games, action figures, toys, and even video games. One of them is the Atari 2600, and yes, it actually works with 10 playable games with a miniature console, functioning joystick controller, and a vintage style TV. Super Impulse sent us over one of their cool 2600 consoles, and I was quite impressed with not only the design but the aesthetic it brought my displays.

This is easily one of the coolest display pieces I got to work with for my dioramas, and it was a blast to see my figures enjoying it. The miniaturized console is loaded with accurate detail and includes playable versions of Asteroids, Breakout, Centipede, Combat, Millipede, Missile Command, Pong Tempest, Warloads, and Pac-Man. There are some glitches here and there, but what Atari 2600 games didn't have glitches, so it keeps the nostalgia alive. I displayed it with both Super 7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Pink Skulls Chaos Club from Mezco Toyz, and worked great! The retro TV does feature kickstand parts to add some height to the display, and the length of the cord can be annoying, but everything works just fine.

Michelangelo had a blast playing Pac-Man and Tempest, while Leonardo and Raphael enjoy some pizza and soda. The World Smallest toy line has easily received a lot of traction lately, and I can see why. With mini game, consoles line this to toys, and other collectibles; these items give more life to your figure displays. I would highly recommend the Atari 2600, which can be found right here for only $19.99. Whether you want to own a miniature Atari for your office or you want to add some flavor to your dioramas then look no further. Be sure to check out everything else Super Impulse has to offer right here and find out what will suit your figure dioramas needs here.