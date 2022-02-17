Super7 New The Worst Figure Rises with the Deadly Black Falcon

In this day and age, it is all about originality, and many toy companies are picking up on it. One of which is Super7 as they continue to bring their ULTIMATES line to life with The Worst features Super7's deadly game featuring some of the most villainous vile vermin out there! Wave 2 has just been revealed with two new villains heading our way, and The Black Falcon, the Undead Warlord of Doom, is one of them. This impressive undead warrior is a skeleton featuring his own unique armor set and is just packed with some sweet accessories. For swappable parts, he will include three heads, nine swappable heads, and for weapons, he gets a sword, shield, and spear. Other accessories are also included featuring a soft good cape, thermos, boomerang, medallion, and a lunchbag. Priced at $55, The Worst ULTIMATES Black Falcon is set to release in Q4 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Abandon Hope! Black Falcon, the Undead Warlord of Doom, rides this way, inflicting immortal agony on all in his path! The frightful fiend feels no pain and knows no remorse, driven only to eternal battle and craving only the slow death rattle of his sworn enemy – everyone! Wandering aimlessly throughout the land, Black Falcon is cursed to live, and lives to fight! He cannot be killed, he will never stop. Total destruction is his goal, inevitable victory is in his grasp! In his wake lies the charred, barren remnants of past cruel conquests, ahead of him lies – you!"

"Black Falcon, the Undead Warlord of Doom, joins the ULTIMATES! World with this made-to-order 7" scale fully articulated ULTIMATES! Figure. The Worst is Super7's own gang of the most villainous vile vermin, and Black Falcon is one of… The Worst! Black Falcon returns to defile the world of the living with multiple interchangeable heads & hands and a variety of accessories."

Accessories:

3x interchangeable heads Neutral head Battle Damaged head Flaming Angry head

9x interchangeable hands 2x Gripping hands 2x Skeleton gripping hands 2x Open hands 2x Fist hands 1x Cup holding hand

1x Cloak (Soft goods)

1x Shield

1x Sword

1x Spear

1x Medallion (metal chain)

1x Falcon boomerang

1x Thermos mug with lid

1x Lunch bag