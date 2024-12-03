Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: dc comics, lego, superman

Superman Gets His Own DC Mech to Take on Lex Luthor from LEGO

Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including Superman and his Mech vs. Lex Luthor

The DC Comics rivalry between Superman and Lex Luthor is legendary and is one of comic history's most iconic conflicts. Superman is the embodiment of hope and justice, while Luthor opposes that as a brilliant but morally corrupt businessman who is driven by power and ego. Lex Luthor sees Superman as a threat to humanity and constantly strives to undermine or destroy him with his wealth, intellect, and political influence. Their battles are legendary, and LEGO is bringing these two together once again with a new DC Comics Mech set.

Superman is suiting up in his very own LEGO mech suit to combat Lex's Power Suit and the Kryptonite he carries. Coming in at only 120 pieces, this set features a 4.5" tall robotic mech for the Man of Steel, which has articulated limbs and two stud shooters. Two LEGO minifigures are included, including Superman with a fabric cape and Lex Luthor in his infamous green suit with a blaster and Kryptonite. Priced at only $14.99, this fun set will keep this rivalry alive for years to come, and it is set to release on January 1, 2025.

Superman Mech vs. Lex Luthor Set

"This LEGO DC Superman playset comes with 2 minifigures: Superman with a fabric cape and reversable head showing alternative expressions, and Lex Luthor with a stud shooter and a Kryptonite™ crystal. The buildable mech has movable arms, legs and fingers. The torso opens to reveal a cockpit where the Superman minifigure can sit. On the mech'sback are 2 adjustable thrusters that allow the mech to 'fly'."

LEGO® DC figures – The set comes with 2 minifigures: Superman™ with a fabric cape and reversable head showing alternative expressions, and Lex Luthor™ with a stud shooter and a Kryptonite™ crystal

Posable Superman™ toy – The buildable mech has movable arms, legs and fingers, and its torso opens to reveal a cockpit that can hold the Superman minifigure

Epic Super-Hero™ adventures – On the mech's back are 2 adjustable thrusters that allow the mech to 'fly'

