Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: dc comics, sdcc, superman

Superman Receives Exclusive B&W Statue from PureArts for SDCC

More San Diego Comic Con 2024 exclusives are on the way including some new DC Heroes statues from PureArts for Superman

Article Summary Exclusive Superman B&W statue by PureArts debuts at SDCC 2024.

Inspired by John Byrne's classic 1980s Superman artwork.

Limited edition collectible, only 1,500 pieces at $85 each.

Available online through Diamond and at SDCC's FandomWorld booth.

Another San Diego Comic Con 2024 exclusive has arrived from PureArts' with their DC Heroes new black and white statue of Superman. This version of the Man of Steel is inspired by John Byrne's DC Comics classic artwork, capturing the legacy of the hero. John Byrne's work in the 1980s, particularly the Man of Steel miniseries, played a pivotal role in modernizing Superman and redefining his mythos for a new generation. This 12" tall statue showcases Superman in a confident and heroic stance, with his iconic cape flowing gracefully behind him. The black and white palette that PureArts has used helps to emphasize the clean lines and strong features characteristic of Byrne's style, highlighting Superman's entrance onto your shelves.

This statue is an elegant piece that is perfect for San Diego Comic Con, and PureArts has it priced at $85. Releasing as a PX preview exclusive and limited to only 1,500 pieces, Superman can be found online through Diamond and at Diamond's FandomWorld booth directly at San Diego Comic Con 2024. Be on the lookout for the companion PureArts Batman Black & White statue as well to capture DC Comics World's Finest in action.

Superman Lands with Exclusive Black and White PureArts Statue

"Capture the quintessential work of one of the most influential Superman creators of all time with this striking statue of the Man of Steel from PureArts! Standing at an impressive 12″ tall in 1/8 scale, this Black and White rendition of Superman recreates his pose in an iconic panel from John Byrne's revolutionary 1986 mini-series Man of Steel with a classic comic ink style. Meticulously crafted from PVC and ABS materials, this PREVIEWS Exclusive collectible is presented in a collector friendly, full color illustrated window box. An homage to the enduring legacy of John Byrne, this dynamic portrayal of Superman ™ is sure to be a treasured addition to any DC collection!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!