Taskmaster Hunts Black Widow With Hot Toys Newest Reveal

Taskmaster is finally set to make his live-action MCU reveal with the upcoming film Black Widow. No one knows who this mercenary will be, but we know they are a fierce foe to go up against. We already have seen that Taskmasters has some combat styles to some of the Avengers with Hawkeye, Captain America, and Black Panther. This villain will be a big challenge for Black Widow to overcome, and Marvel fans will be able to add him to their growing collection. Hot Toys has revealed that Taskmaster will release alongside their upcoming Snow Suit Black Widow 1/6 scale figure. He will feature a highly tailored outfit with the new high-tech suit design with the navy and orange paint schemes. This deadly villain will also come with a bow and arrow, shield, and sword to take on anyone that gets in his way. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but Black Widow and Taskmaster fans will be able to find him here when live.

"His call sign is Taskmaster. He controls the Red Room." – Yelena Belova. Taskmaster possesses "photographic reflexes," a natural advanced ability that allows him to replicate any physical movements he has seen, as well as recall them from memory. His mastery combat style came from studying Black Panther, Hawkeye, Captain America and Black Widow. Taskmaster's fascinating learning capability ultimately makes him a daunting foe for Natasha Romanoff. Appeared in brief glimpses in the trailers of Black Widow, this newly introduced character – Taskmaster has been recreated by Hot Toys' as a remarkable 1/6th scale collectible figure to prepare fans for the upcoming Marvel Studios' release."

"The highly-poseable figure is expertly crafted based on the image of Taskmaster in Black Widow. It features includes the newly designed helmet and armor pieces, finely tailored high-tech outfit in signature navy and orange color scheme, an array of detailed weapons including bow and arrows, circular shield, sword, and a themed figure stand. Don't miss the chance to add this mercenary master from Black Widow in your Marvel Collection!"