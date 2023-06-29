Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

The Amazing Spider-Man Comes to Life with LEGO's New Art Set

A new and spectacular Spider-Man set is on the way from LEGO as a new Art Set brings the wall-crawler to life like never before

LEGO is back with another amazing LEGO set as part of their growing line of Art Series sets. This time we are traveling to the world of Marvel Comics with the one and only Spider-Man. Coming in at 2099 pieces, Spidey fans can build a dramatic piece of artwork with Spider-Man breaking out of the frame. The LEGO Art set will come in at 21" tall, 16" wide, and is bursting with the color of the iconic superhero. His classic red and blue suit is faithfully captured here, and this will be one Spider-Man set that collectors will not want to miss out on. LEGO has also included the soundtrack for building so that Master Builders can sit back, relax and dive into the experience of Spider-Man and LEGO like never before. The Amazing Spider-Man LEGO Art set is priced at a whopping $199.99, is set for an August 1, 2023 release, and the set can be seen right here. Go Web, Go!

The Amazing Spider-Man Has Arrived from LEGO

"Celebrate one of the world's most beloved Super Heroes with The Amazing Spider-Man (31209) LEGO® Art building set. This unique dimensional piece of art is made from layers of LEGO bricks in which Spider-Man breaks out from the frame and his head and fingers can be put into different poses."

"This bold artwork features several details to delight Spider-Man fans. The backdrop replicates the comic book's Ben-Day-dot printing technique, there are 15 spiders to represent issue no. 15 of Amazing Fantasy in which Spider-Man first appeared in August 1962, and a graphic in the bottom corner contains his phrase, "With great power there must also come great responsibility." As you create your own premium wall art, scan the QR code and listen to the Soundtrack, featuring content tailor-made to enhance your building experience. When you are finished, you can proudly display this unique piece of art on your wall at home or inthe office."

Celebrate a Super Hero – Bring to life The Amazing Spider-Man (31209) by building this unique dimensional LEGO Art set packed with incredible details

Dimensional and posable – In this piece of art, Spider-Man breaks out of the frame and his head and fingers can be repositioned

Evocative backdrop – The picture's background replicates the comic book's Ben-Day-dot printing technique from the 1960s

Pay homage – There are 15 spiders in the picture to represent issue no. 15 of Amazing Fantasy in which Spider-Man first appeared in August 1962

Create and display – A 2,099-piece LEGO® hobby and craft project for adults that can be proudly hung on a wall at home or in the office

Enjoy the Soundtrack – Scan the QR code to listen to the Soundtrack, which is tailor-made with content to enhance your time spent building this piece of Super Hero art

Gift for Super Hero fans – This LEGO® Art set measures over 21 in. (54 cm) high and 16 in. (41 cm) wide and can be given to passionate fans of Spider-Man and classic comic books

