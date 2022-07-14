The Batman Gets Trippy with New Popping Cosbaby's from Hot Toys

The Cosbaby line from Hot Toys is pretty much the same as Funko's Pop Vinyls, but with a lot more detail. Hot Toys is quite known for their impressive over-the-top 1/6 scale figures, but they have plenty of other sweet lines under their belt. I really enjoy the Cosbaby line and have definitely had quite a few from certain Marvel Studios films. Infinity Ultron is easily my favorite, and it is one of the coolest collectibles of the character that is currently on the market. Hot Toys is continuing to keep the Cosbaby line strong as they debut a new assortment of figures for The Batman.

Three new The Batman Cosbaby figures are on the way, all with new Fluorescent Color decos. This "blacklight" deco will light up your collection and give the Dark Knight a sweet and trippy new deco. We have the Caped Crusader himself and then a version with a batarang featuring the same blue, yellow, and black deco. Lastly, Bats is driving the batcycle is different, adding a bubble-gum deco to the Dark Knight making this design stand out quite a bit. All of these Cosbaby figures are fun and packed with bright colors and detail that will protect Gotham in any collection he is in. Most Cosbaby figures are priced at $19.99 – $24.99, and they can be found here on Sideshow Collectibles, the hub for all things Hot Toys.

"The Batman – Batman (Fluorescent Color Version) Cosbaby (S) – Help Batman to stop crime and save civilians! Hot Toys is sharing a new wave of The Batman Cosbaby in exceptionally bright colors, features Batman, Batman with Batarang Cosbaby (S); also Batman and Batcycle Cosbaby (S) Collectible Set. Each Cosbaby comes with rotatable head design and luminous reflective effects, stands approximately 9 – 12.5cm tall. Available only in selected markets."

"The Fluorescent Color Versions of Batman Cosbaby captures the hero heavily armored in batsuit; Batman with Batarang Cosbaby highlights Bats throwing his fancy gadget; Batman and Batcycle Cosbaby set recreates the Caped Crusader racing through streets of Gotham in his signature vehicle. The latest Cosbaby collection demands your attention!"