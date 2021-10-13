The Boys Billy Butcher Comes to Star Ace Toys with New Bloody Figure

Finally, after two full seasons with a third one on the way, fans are starting to get some The Boys collectibles. Star Ace Toys has just revealed their newest set of Billy Butcher figures, with a standard and deluxe coming our way capturing his deadly nature. He will stand at 12" tall, with 30 points of articulation, and is loaded with incredible detail and accessories. The normal Billy features some swappable hands as well as a nice arsenal which includes a sniper rifle, cattle prod, crowbar, and shovel. The deluxe The Boys figure comes with all the same accessories as the regular but includes a super baby with light-up eyes, swappable head sculpt, and a secondary rifle.

This figure is the right amount of bloody destruction that The Boys fans will want in their growing collection, with that deluxe being the best of the two. The Boys Billy Butcher 1/6 Scale Figure from Star Ace Toys has two different price points starting with the Normal coming in at $259.99. The Deluxe edition, which features the extra accessories and super baby is priced at $299.99, with pre-orders for both are live right here. Both The Boys figures are expected to release in Q2 2022, so be sure to get one, and as Billy Butcher says…." Don't be a ****!.

"The Boys – Billy Butcher 1/6 Collectible Figure – Amazon Prime's "The Boys" is set in a world with real superheroes, but they are controlled by an evil corporation that is obsessed with money and power. The corrupt "supers" hide behind a semblance of civic duty, that just barely hides their true motivations. The only thing standing against these all-powerful beings are The Boys – a group of mercenaries determined to take down the supers by any means necessary. Leading the Boys is Billy Butcher who has a history with Homelander, the most corrupt and insane of all the "heroes."

"This 1/6th scale figure of Butcher features a body with over 30 points of articulation. The authentic headsculpts include the exacting likeness of Karl Urban as Billy and feature detailed hand painting. He comes with all the tools of the trade that Billy uses; a sniper rifle, a cattle prod, a shovel and a crowbar. The deluxe version includes an extra smiling headsculpt, his cigarette with corresponding hand, an M4 carbine and Laser Baby – with battery-operated light-up eyes."

The 1/6th scale Billy Butcher (Deluxe / Normal ver.) collectible figure features:

1/6 scale body (approximately 30 cm tall) with over 30 points of articulation.

Fully realized authentic likeness of Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in the Amazon Prime TV show "The Boys" (2019). The portraits are specially hand painted and features detailed skin texture and accurate facial expressions.

Head One (1) Billy Butcher with normal face expression Additional one (1) Butcher with smiling face expression (Deluxe ver. only)



Hands One (1) pair of open hands One (1) pair of hands for holding the Sniper rifle One (1) left hand for holding Colt M4A1 One (1) right hand for holding crowbar/cattle prod Additional one (1) right hand for holding cigarette (Deluxe version Only)



Costume One (1) Shirt One (1) Jacket One (1) pair of Jeans One (1) pair of socks One (1) pair of boots



Accessories One (1) pair of sunglasses One (1) necklace One (1) Watch One (1) Electric cattle prod One (1) Sniper Rifle (Serbu BFG-50A) One (1) Shovel One (1) Crowbar



Additional Accessories for Deluxe version: One (1) head with smiling expression One (1) Baby with light-up function One (1) cigarette One (1) automatic rifle (Colt M4A1)

