The Crow Rises Once Again with New Mezco Toys 5 Points Figure

The cult classic film The Crow is getting a brand new collectible as Mezco Toyz reveals their next figure. Coming out of their 5 Points line, The Crow is getting a retro makeover with a fantastic deluxe figure. Two versions of Eric Draven will be showcased with his signature overcoat design as well as his distressed t-shirt. The figure will consist of swappable arms and legs for Eric, which is a first for Mezco Toyz 5 points line. Packed with excellent detail, The Crow fans will not want to miss own on owning this awesome collectible, and he is priced at $36.00. Pre-orders are live right here and he is expected to release between December 2022 – February 2023.

"Believe In Angels A year after he and his fiancée are murdered, Eric Draven sets out to wreak revenge upon his killers after being brought back to life by a crow.

THIS DELUXE SET CONTAINS TWO DIFFERENT VARIATIONS OF THE CROW:

Version 1 – The Crow wears his signature overcoat and comes with a set of interchangeable arms allowing him to recreate his iconic pose from the film, as well as an additional right pointing arm. An interchangeable smirking head portrait is included and fits on both versions of The Crow

Version 2 – The Crow wears a distressed black shirt and comes with a set of interchangeable legs, allowing him to recreate the walking pose as seen on the film's poster. An interchangeable vengeful stare head portrait is included and fits on both versions of The Crow.

5 Points The Crow Deluxe Set is packaged collector-friendly and designed with collectors in mind.

*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors."