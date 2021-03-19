The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Sam Wilson Lands at S.H. Figuarts

Marvel fans do not have to wait any longer for their Marvel Studios fix as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has arrived. Fans finally get to see some of their favorite heroes back in action after the events of Avengers: Endgame and the retirement of Captain America. Tamashii Nations is looking forward to the upcoming adventure, too, as they announce their new S.H. Figuarts, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier figures. Sam Wilson starts things off as he flies in to save the day one again. The figure will feature full articulation, detail, and accrues to take this figure to new heights. Falcon will come with attachable wings, display bases, and his trusty sidekick, Redwing, which can all be posed with the included display base.

Sam Wilson has a lot on his shoulders for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and this figure only supports how amazing this Avenger is. This figure will also be a great companion piece for the upcoming S.H. Figuarts Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes figure. Having these two figures side by side will be a real treat and honor for Captain America fans, and pre-orders are exact to go live. Listings for the upcoming figure can be found here; he is set to be priced at roughly $130 and released in August 2021.

S.H.Figuarts Falcon (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) – Tamashii Web Shop-limited item

Product Specifications

Height: about 150mm

Material: ABS, PVC

Set Contents

Body

2 types of replacement heads

Replacement wrist left and right 2 types each

Drone

A set of left and right feather parts

Joint for pedestal

Pedestal arm (for drone)

A set of dedicated pedestals

Price: 14,300JPY (tax included)

Release Date: August 2021