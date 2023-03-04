The Flash Races on in with a New 12" Statue from McFarlane Toys The Scarlet Speedster is back and is sporting a new suit and McFarlane Toys captures it all with their newest The Flash statue

The Flash is one of the big Summer Blockbuster films that is finally set to arrive this year. This film has been years in the making and has been constantly delayed, but it is finally arriving. The DC Universe is set for a Rebirth and this film can do just that if the cards are played right. With the film only arriving in a couple of months, fans are finally starting to see collectibles arrive for it, and McFarlane Toys is for and center. The Flash is racing on in with a brand new 12" statue featuring Barry Allen in motion. A variety of Speed Force effects are included here to give him a lightning finish, and McFarlane Toys packed him with detail from his new film. The McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse The Flash 12" Statue is priced at $39.99 and set for an April 2023 release. Fans will be able to find him for pre-order here, and we are to check out the companion Keaton Batman statue right here.

McFarlane Toys Enters the Speed Force with The Flash

"After an accident empowered Barry Allen with the gift of superhuman speed, the young scientist quickly became one of Earth's most heroic defenders: The Flash. As part of The Justice League, Barry has continued to explore the limits of his powers while trying to outrun the events of his childhood. When he discovers that he has the ability to manipulate time, The Fastest Man Alive races back to a pivotal moment in his past – only to change the future in a Multiverse of ways that he could have never imagined."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 12" scale statue based on The Flash movie

The Flash is fully colored to resemble the suit in the upcoming movie The Flash

The Flash is featured in a running pose with attachable lightning effects

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures