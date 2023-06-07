Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios, The Flash

The Flash Races On Into Iron Studios with a New DC Universe Statue

Iron Studios steps into the multiverse of the DC Universe with some new 1/10 Art Scale statues from the upcoming film, The Flash

The latest DC Universe project is almost here, as The Flash is set to reboot the future of DC Comics on the silver screen. This pic somme blockbuster will showcase the infamous Flashpoint comic arc but with a new live-action DC Universe twist. Barry Allen wants to go back in time to save his mom, but there are consequences for messing with time. With a new adventure waiting for our favorite Scarlet Speedster, new collectibles are also on the way, like new statues from Iron Studios. New 1/10 Art Scale pieces are here, including a spotlight on The Flash and his new updated costume. Standing 8.6" tall, Barry is rocking those gold and red colors as he stands on a Batcave base. Collectors will be able to bring home The Flash for $160 in December 2023, and pre-orders are already live like here.

Change the Past, Present, and Future with The Flash

"Wearing his new suit that materializes when he puts on a ring with his symbol, the scarlet speedster member of the Justice League, much more experienced and prepared after being trained by his friend and ally Bruce Wayne, tries to help another Dark Knight from a different reality to save humanity in this alternative world and restore his future. Iron Studios bring the statue "Flash – The Flash Movie – Art Scale 1/10", with the fastest man on Earth over a base of metallic platforms that remind of the Batcave, Batman's base of operations and headquarters."

"The solo movie of the fastest hero on Earth, the 13th movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), releases now in June on the big screens with Ezra Miller reprising the main role of the speedster hero, and Iron Studios tags along using the Speed Force to reveal their collection of statues inspired by this memorable production that will bring, besides Flash, his alternative younger version also played by Miller; the Batman from this reality, played once again by actor Michael Keaton, and other surprises on the next Inside Iron Studios Day on YouTube celebrating its 2-years-anniversary in June. Don't miss it!"

