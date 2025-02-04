Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel

The Hulk Gets His Own Monster Truck to Take on Thanos with LEGO

Step into the Marvel Universe with LEGO as they add their own twist to some Marvelous tales like the arrival of Hulk and his Monster Truck

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Marvel set with Hulk's monster truck battling Thanos.

The 229-piece set features Hulk and Thanos minifigures with unique designs.

Hulk's truck has a lift-off cab, robust design, and smashing decorations.

Set priced at $34.99, arriving April 2025, pre-orders not available yet.

Get ready for a new marvelous adventure with the Hulk, as LEGO is back with a new Marvel set. Thanos is back and is welding the Infinity Gauntlet once again. A new 229-piece set is driving on in as the Hulk is unleashing his own beast with his very own monster truck. This beauty comes in at 5.5" long, 4.5", and 3.5" wide with the Hulk off-roader truck, which features a lift-off cab with some smashing decos around the vehicle. One interesting thing about this set is that previous LEGO mega figures are not being included with Hulk and Thanos getting new smaller Marvel miniatures.

This is not the first set to do this either with Marvel Studios and an updating Thunderbolt Ross set showcasing these new, smaller version of these gamma giants. It is nice to have more detailed, less busty versions of these Marvel Comics heroes, even if they do not accurately size well with other figures. Comic book fans will be able to build, destroy and save the universe with The Hulk Truck vs. Thanos for $34.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the set is expected to arriving in April 2025.

LEGO Marvel Universe – The Hulk Truck vs. Thanos

"The Hulk Truck vs. Thanos (76312) is a buildable LEGO® ǀ Marvel playset featuring Hulk's heavy-duty truck and 2 Super Hero minifigures. This high-quality gift for boys and girls aged 7 and up is great for kids who are fans of the Marvel Avengers movies, big trucks and build-and-play LEGO set adventures."

"This buildable LEGO ǀ Marvel heavy-duty truck features a Hulk minifigure with a removable helmet and a Thanos minifigure with a Tesseract and Infinity Gauntlet. The Super Hero truck features a lift-off cab, providing access to the driver's seat, with room for the Hulk minifigure. The outside is green with 'Smash!' and Hulk's face decorations. With large turning wheels, a robust design and shock-absorbing suspension, the mega truck can handle the toughest of missions."

