The Joker Receives New Deluxe DC Comics Statue From Iron Studios

The Joker is back in Gotham, and he is ready to make a real mess this time if Batman does show up to him. Iron Studios has not only released this Clown Prince of Crime but is celebrating his throughout DC Comics history with their newest 1/10 statue. Standing 9" tall, Joker is placed on a unique diorama inspired by the Ace Chemical Factory that turned him into the man he is. The base is loaded with unique easter eggs with batarangs, bombs, Killing Joke hat, gags, and much more. The Joker is equipped with his iconic legendary crowbar that carries its own weight in Batman history.

Iron Studios is also releasing a deluxe version of the statue that will come with two extra interchangeable head sculpts. The extra heads will consist of a classic Joker from the comics and the modern tear away face Joker from the New 52. Both head sculpts are very well don and only enhance the detail and craftsmanship of this glorious statue. The Iron Studios 1/10 DC Comics Joker statue is set to release in November 2021 and pre-orders are lice and here. The deluxe is priced at $169.99 while the standard gets a $129.99 price tag. Check out the pictures and description below:

"DC Comics – The Joker 1/10 Scale Deluxe Statue – With a more contemporary look, but without forgetting his background, combining colors and classic elements, dressed in purple, complemented with an orange shirt, green suspenders, and a black tie, The Joker gets one more version derived from DC Comics, by Iron Studios. As if he is walking on a base with cylinders, connections, and pipes, with gases escaping through the junction of them, which refers to the scene of the "Ace Chemical Transformation Factory" in Gotham City, the villain's birthplace, with his purple fedora hat and resting on a containment cylinder. With a Batarang stuck in a metallic sphere at his feet, the statue "The Joker Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 DC Comics – Iron Studios" presents the Prince Clown of Crime with his unmistakable smile in action, carrying a crowbar in his right fist, the tool used in one of his most memorable moments in the comics, and ready to shoot some chemical and acidic substance, from the flower in his lapel, another one of his trademarks."

One of the greatest villains in comics, and Batman's greatest archenemy, The Joker was created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson, inspired by actor Conrad Veidt in the 1928 film "The Man Who Laughs" and a playing card. Crazy and always smiling, he made his debut in Batman #1 in 1940. His origin, as well as his real name, are a mystery to this day. This exclusive version also features three interchangeable heads.

Features: