The Joker Arthur Fleck Gets Pricey Replica Bust From Infinity Studio

The Joker film from 2019 gave a drastic change to the DC Comics Clown Prince of Crime's origin story. Unlike the previous story of fighting Batman in Ace Chemicals leading to a dramatic accident, this version starts out with the failed comedian known as Arthur Fleck. Fleck is caught in the middle of a corrupt and poor system that fails him at every chance it gets. One man can only take so much before his breaking point, and Arthur Fleck is about to have his. Infinity Studio has captured the pure chaos, insanity, and beauty of this version of Joker with their newest life size bust statue.

Standing at 32.28 inches tall, Infinity Studio brings Arthur Fleck to like this remarkable statue. Wearing his newfound identity, Arthur features synthetic hair, prosthetic eyes, and a tailored fabric outfit. Infinity Studio brings this character to life like never before, but there is a price, and that price is a whopping $3,799. Limited to only 350 pieces, this is one collectible that will be a highlight of any DC Comics or The Joker fans collection. This expensive statue is set to release between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

"From Infinity Studio comes this life-size bust of the Joker (Arthur Fleck), based on his appearance in the 2019 Joker film. This world-class ultimate collectible stands 32.28 inches tall and is made of medical platinum silicone, polystone, fiber. and fabric. Collect this limited edition piece while you can!"

Product Features

32.28 x 20.08 x 18.89 inches (82cm 51cm x 48cm)

1/1 Scale

Made of polystone, platinum silicone, fiber, and fabric

Limited edition of 350 pieces

Officially licensed

Box Contents