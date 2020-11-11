Hot Toys Teases Two New 1/6th Scale Figures from The Mandalorian

Hot Toys has teased that not one but two new figures are coming from the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. This is quite the surprise, and starting things is first is a 1/6th scale, Tusken Raider. In celebration of the second season premiere of The Mandalorian, everyone is jumping on with their own new reveals. Hot Toys teased one solo image of the Sand People we can imagine is basing them off their appearances in S2E1. I am honestly super excited for this figure, as the Tuskan Raiders have been a classic Star Wars creature. The Mandalorian has only showcased more about these creatures and their culture. It will be great to be able to get one up-close in all its 1/6 scale figure glory featuring all of their sandy details. Not much else is known about this figure besides the image that Hot Toys has teased. It does look like he will at least a rifle, fabric outfit, and I can imagine some other accessories that we saw from the first episode in the second season.

The second Hot Toys tease is Moff Gideon wielding the mysterious Darksaber. This character is still a mystery to The Mandalorian fans, and we can't wait to see more. It looks like Hot Toys has captured those final moments as Moff Gideon comes out of the wreckage of his TIE fighter from the end of season one. It looks like he will have possibly a light-up saber, as well as fabric cape, and a nicely sculpted Imperial uniform. We have yet to see if the likeness of his on-screen performer and I can imagine it will please many fans. It looks like both figures are pending license approval, so it is uncertain when we will see a full reveal, but we are excited either way. The Mandalorian is bringing Star Wars fans, new and old, back to collecting one again. It is nice to see some new designs and characters and some classic ones like the Tusken Raider. Collectors can find most Hot Toys collectibles located here, there are already two The Mandalorian figures coming soon from them as and life-size The Child, so make sure you check them to enhance your growing collection.