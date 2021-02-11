Diamond's The Muppets "Best Of" Packaging and Accessories Revealed

Diamond Select Toys has been talking about their new Disney's The Muppets "Best Of" figures for quite some time. These figures have already been re-released in the past, but now they are back and better than ever. Oddly enough, listing for the upcoming figure has arrived at Hot Topic of all places. These listings show off the final packaging of each of the figures set and all of their included accessories. There are five The Muppets' "Best Of" sets coming, each with two figures per pack standing roughly 3-5 inches each depending on the character. These sets will include Kermit with Miss Piggy, Fonzie with Honzo, Rowulf with Scooter, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew with Beaker, and the Swedish Chef.

Each set of figures is jam-packed with accessories that will please any The Muppets fans, old and new. The Swedish Chef is one of the best figures that Diamond Select Toys, and the kitchen accessories are amazing. Whether you're a fan of Kermit the Frog or Gonzo, there is a "Best Of" figure set for dedicated fans out there. Order for each are all live already for $24.90 and is in stock and ready to ship. Fans will be able to find them all below; click the corresponding set to secure your favorite The Muppet figure for your collection.

"It's time to get things started! Diamond Select Toys is relaunching their Muppets line, making the beloved classic characters available once again! These Best of Muppets Series set features the Swedish Chef with his kitchen supplies, Bunsen with Beaker and lab setting, the music duo; Rowlf with Scooter, Fozzie and Gonzo, and of course, Kermit with Miss Piggy. All of the figures in the series features multiple points of articulation and are in scale to 7-inch human action figures, ranging in height from 3-5 inches each."