Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The New Batman Adventures Creeper Coming Soon from McFarlane

Step into the world of The New Batman Adventures with McFarlane Toys with a new set of DC Direct animated action figures

Article Summary Discover McFarlane's new Creeper figure from The New Batman Adventures series.

Creeper boasts animated designs, extra hands, and an animation cel.

Get your hands on this 6" detailed figure for $24.99, pre-orders live now!

Explore Creeper's chaotic origin as a Gotham City reporter turned hero.

The Creeper is a unique DC Comics character who was introduced as Jack Ryder, a simple TV talk show host. All was well with Ryder until he was attacked and subjected to an experimental serum, which would transform him into the Creeper. Creeper features a variety of powers with enhanced strength, speed, and a manic personality, which makes him an unpredictable nightmare for villains. His bright yellow skin, green hair, and red fur cape give him an animalistic style and outlandish appearance. Despite his unhinged behavior, the Creeper actually fights crime, but his chaotic nature sometimes even has heroes' allies questioning his sanity. Like Batman, his archenemy is the Joker, and he made his debut on TV with The New Batman Adventures in the episode "Beware the Creeper."

Unlike DC Comics, the animated show reimagined his origin, portraying him as a Gotham City reporter who, while investigating the Joker, gets exposed to the same chemicals that created the Clown Prince of Crime. This accident mutates him into the Creeper, but is focused on stopping the Joker. McFarlane Toys is now bringing Creeper back as they debut their newest animated The New Batman Adventure figure wave. Creeper has faithful animated designs, four extra hands, an articulated display base, and a reproduction animation cel from the cartoon. The madness of Creeper is set to arrive later in October from McFarlane Toys for $24.99, and pre-orders are live.

Creeper (The New Batman Adventures)

"Creeper from THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES comes with character-specific accessories."

CREEPER is based on the television show THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES.

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure.

Designed with articulation for posing and play.

Accessories include figure base, 4 extra hands, reproduction animation cel & art frame.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES figures!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!