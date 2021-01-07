PCS Taking Preorders For New WWE Undertaker Statue

The Undertaker is the subject of the latest revealed WWE statue from PCS. This 1/4 scale Pays tribute to The Dead Man from 1994. SummerSlam, to be exact, when he returned from a layoff to challenge an imposter version of The Undertaker. Classic stuff that was. This statue includes two head portraits: one with his hat on and "dead" eyes, and the other hatless. He stands 26 inches tall when placed on his logo base and will cost you a pretty penny to add to your collection at $650. You can preorder this one right here, and check out more pics and details about it down below or by clicking here.

The Undertaker Will Live On Forever

"I will never Rest in Peace."

PCS presents The Undertaker: Summer Slam '94 1:4 Scale Statue, ready to take your WWE collectibles on their last ride and reclaim his reputation. Standing 26" tall from the bottom of the base to the top of his hat, the Summer Slam '94 1:4 Scale Statue possesses an eerie presence; his gloved hands outstretched towards his ill-fated opponents. He stands on a black circular podium base measuring 10" wide, accented with his namesake logo in purple. Beneath the black hat and the hair hanging in his face, his eyes are rolled back in his signature sinister stare. The statue also includes a second portrait without the hat, fully revealing his piercing Deadman gaze. The Undertaker: Summer Slam '94 Statue features a fully sculpted physique and costume recreating the wrestler's supernaturally unnerving presence in the ring. Inspired by the mysterious match in which he faced off against his own imposter, the statue's look is accented with his traditional purple gloves, boot covers, and detailing on his coat and tie.

Every inch of this incredible wrestling collectible is packed with realistic sculpted detailing, from the fabric-like textures and creases of the costume to the buttons adorning his black duster. His purple and silver striped tie has a metallic appearance, completing the Undertaker's iconic style in a high-end format."