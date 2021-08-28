The Walking Dead Carol Peletier Gears Up With New threezero Figure

The Walking Dead has finally hit its final season, giving zombie fans a thrilling series for 11 years and plenty of spin-off series. Threezero has revealed another 1/6th scale figure from their The Walking Dead line, with the arrival of Carol Peletier featuring her later season's appearance. Carol has had a very intense journey from being in an abusive marriage to the death of her kid, and so much more than she can now hold her own. This deadly lady is ready to make a great addition to your apocalyptic collection, starting with an incredible head sculpt featuring likeness to Melissa McBride. Carol will also come with protective armor set with a vest to elbow and knee pads, magazine bandolier, knife, pistol, and an assault rifle. This figure is highly detailed, articulated and will be a great new addition to any The Walking Dead collection, with pre-orders already live here for $179.

"The Walking Dead – 1/6 Carol Peletier – Carol's post-apocalyptic journey has been a long and uncertain one. Dealing with heartbreak and loss at just about every turn, Carol has opted for a distant, more guarded life. But when hiding away doesn't change the brutal reality of this world, Carol finds herself back in the midst of war—fighting side by side with friends old and new in a position of leadership. The 1/6 Carol Peletier collectible figure stands approximately 11" (~28 cm) tall with a fully-articulated body, mixed-medium materials, signature weathering paint application, and highly-detailed sculpt featuring realistic likeness of Carol Peletier as portrayed by talented Melissa McBride in "The Walking Dead" television series."

Clothing:

Long-sleeve Shirt

Jeans

Belt

Boots

Accessories:

Armored vest

Waist pad

Kneepads

Elbow pads

Shin guards

Magazine bandolier

Weapons:

One Knife with sheath

One Pistol with holster

One Assault Rifle

Exchangeable hands:

One pair of relax hands

One pair of fists

One left hand for holding knife

One right hand for holding firearms

Materials: ABS, PVC, POM, Fabric

Packaging size: ~ (W130 x H360 x D110) mm (1 kg)