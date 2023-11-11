Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kaiyodo, Marvel Comics, winter soldier

The Winter Soldier Gets New Marvel Comics Revoltech from Kaiyodo

Expand your growing Marvel Comics Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech collection with the one and only Winter Soldier

Article Summary Unveiling the new Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Winter Soldier figure from Kaiyodo.

Detailed, articulated model based on Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios' designs.

Packed with accessories: four facial expressions, two pairs of hands, plus weapons.

Available for pre-order at $89.99 for a June 2024 release - secure yours now!

The power of the world's deadliest assassin can be in the palm of your hands as Kaiyodo debuts their latest Marvel Comics Revoltech figure. Coming in from cryo-sleep is the one and only Winter Solider for the new Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech release. Bucky Barnes is back and ready to take down Captain America with an impressive new figure that is packed with detail. This figure seems to be based on both Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios releases with different accessories. Four face plats are included with standard, tired, angry, and comic book mask expressions, as well as two pairs of hands. He will come with a mask like in Captain America: The Winter Solider, as well as pouches and two knives. The Amazing Yamaguchi is highly articulated and will make an impressive addition to any Winter Solider collection. Pre-orders are already live right here for $89.99 with a June 2024 release.

Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech NR026 Winter Soldier

"During World War II, American soldier Bucky Barnes supported his best friend Steve Rogers, who became Captain America, and was thought to have died in the fight. However, he was secretly brainwashed by an evil organization and turned into the assassin "Winter Soldier". Although he causes a lot of chaos in the world, he regains his original personality and throws himself into a new battle with the heroes!"

"In addition to the excellent fighting skills he acquired as a soldier, his greatest weapon is the metal prosthetic hand that replaced his lost left arm. Even in Amazing Yamaguchi, the character is expressed with a well-proportioned and strong body, a dark-colored tactical suit typical of an assassin, and a metallic painted left arm that gives it a strong presence."

"The Winter Soldier has shown unique success as both a villain and a hero. Katsuhisa Yamaguchi's movable gimmick allows the body to be posed in a comic-like dynamic manner by adding movements that humans do not have, such as swinging the shoulders back and forth by splitting both sides of the torso and moving the shins back and forth. Enjoy the action!"

