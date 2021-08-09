The X-Force Arrives With Special Marvel Legends 3-Pack from Hasbro

More mutants have arrived from Hasbro as their debut in their newest Marvel Legends live stream event. The event was loaded with some brand new Fantastic Four reveals, but some mutant power was sprinkled on in as well. Members of the X-Force arrive with a special 3-pack figure set inspired by the classic Marvel cards from the 90s. Starting off this figure pack is Cannonball, who is not only getting two head sculpts but a secondary waist attachment. That is right; Cannonball fans will not get both explosive waists as well as a pair of legs. We then get Domino in a new battle gear costume as keeping the foundation of X-Men in the 90's alive.

Lastly, we have Rictor, who is finally getting his Marvel Legends debut finally finishing up that X-Force team. This mutant is loaded with intense detail, a crazy outfit, and some nice accessories to capture him in action. All three of these figures are very well done and will add something new and fun to any X-Men fans collection. These mutants will be all bundled together in one package with some retro MArvel Comics card design that fans will not want to miss out on. The Marvel Legends Series X-Force Multipack with Rictor, Domino, and Cannonball is set to go up for pre-order tomorrow (August 10, 2021). The first will release alongside the Retro Fantastic Four figure and will be released exclusively with shopDisney and Hasbro Pulse right here.

"Marvel's X-Force is coming in with this NEW Marvel Legends Series X-Force Multipack, featuring Rictor, Domino, and Cannonball! Pre-order this multi-pack beginning tomorrow at 1:00 pm ET exclusively on #HasbroPulse and shopDisney!"