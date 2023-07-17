Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, x-men

The X-Jet Takes Flight with Hasbro's New X-Men 97' Epic Hero Series

Hasbro unveils new Epic Hero Series collectibles for the upcoming animated series X-Men 97’ with some pretty fun and uncanny releases

The X-Men need an extraction as a Sentinel army moves closer in on the X-Mansion, and Storm is here to help! A new X-Men cartoon is on the way from Marvel Studios with X-Men 97, bringing back a legendary cast of voices and mutants. To get fans ready for the series, Hasbro is starting to drop some new collectibles with plenty of focus on their new 4" Epic Hero Series. These figures are packed with detail, have nine points of articulation, and feature a clip-on accessory. We have already seen Wolverine enter the fight here, as well as Rogue and Cyclops saving the day. However, it seems Hasbro has saved the best for last as the iconic X-Men Team X-Jet the Blackbird is flying on in with the mutant Storm behind the wheel. The X-Jet measures 13 inches long and 10 inches wide and features an opening cockpit, hero action elements, and shooting projectiles. Marvel fans have fallen in love with this X-Jet over the years, and maybe someday we will get on in 6" Marvel Legends format. Save the day with this sweet Epic Hero Series release for only $35, and X-Men fans can find them live right here.

Marvel Studios X-Men '97 Blackbird X-Jet Takes Flight

"Command the elements and roam the skies with the Marvel Studios X-Men '97 X-Men Team X-Jet and Storm set! This Marvel toy includes a 4 inch action figure and toy jet designed and inspired by the classic show series. Storm figure features 9 points of articulation for epic action poses during playtime. Figure comes with 2 detachable accessories for even more imaginative, action-packed fun!"

"X-Men Team X-Jet has a blast action feature and includes 2 projectiles that kids can load into both sides of vehicle! Jet's cockpit can open and close to place figure inside. Jet also has a drop-down swing that kids can hang the figure from. Storm figure can be placed on stand on the back of the jet so kids can imagine this powerful super hero cruisin' and stormin' into action in the skies!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!